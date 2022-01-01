Cappuccino in Downtown
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
double shot of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cappuccino
|$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 6 oz of milk, finished with a meringue-like foam