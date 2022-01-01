Chicken salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Happy Salad with Chicken$13.99
Our Happy Salad, made with Field Greens, Candied Walnuts, Cucumbers, Dried Cranberries, crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with our homemade Balsamic Dressing and your choice of our delicious chicken!
ATX Salad with Chicken$13.99
Our ATX Salad, made with Field Greens, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Tortilla chips. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing and your choice of our delicious chicken!
More about Happy Chicks
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
LARGE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

