Chili in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|CHILI
|$3.00
|CHILI MAC
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Bowl House Chili
|$6.95
HALAL Ground Beef sauteed with Onions, Jalapeños, tomatoes and spices with Kidney Beans
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
|Cup House Chili
|$4.95
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Steam Halibut with Shredded Chili
|$32.00