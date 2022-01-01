Clams in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Downtown restaurants that serve clams
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
Avg 4.3
(5204 reviews)
BBQ'D Clams
$19.00
Pit smoked tomato and poblano , garlic, parsley and white wine broth, Texas Toast
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
No reviews yet
Black Bean Clams
$25.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
