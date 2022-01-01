Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Downtown
/
Austin
/
Downtown
/
Grits
Downtown restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
Avg 4.1
(894 reviews)
Side Of Grits
$4.95
More about Slake Cafe
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
Avg 4.3
(5204 reviews)
Soft Shell & Green Chili Grits
$44.00
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
French Toast
Croissants
Cappuccino
Pork Chops
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Cheeseburgers
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Downtown to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston