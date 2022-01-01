Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve grits

Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Grits$4.95
More about Slake Cafe
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell & Green Chili Grits$44.00
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

