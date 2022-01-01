East Austin restaurants you'll love

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Must-try East Austin restaurants

Fukumoto image

YAKITORI • SUSHI

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Vixen's Wedding image

 

Vixen's Wedding

1813 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1138 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Avocado Project$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
Chai Old Fashioned$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
Frozen Mango Lassi$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Austin Baguette$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
BLT$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
Cisco's Special$12.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$4.99
Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken (gf)$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
Bar Burger$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
Chicken Wings$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
Sunny's Backyard image

 

Sunny's Backyard

3526 E 7th, Austin

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Dog$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
Hot stuff baby burger$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
Wonton Cheese Sticks$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Son of a Bun – S.O.B.$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Biswich$6.02
House made sausage patty made from TVP, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a fresh biscuit.
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam (8oz drink)
Latte$5.00
Espresso, steamed/chilled milk
Nickel City image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
Tots$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
Pizza Logs$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Tama Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
Ohayo$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The O.G.$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
Kale Kreation$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
The Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)$13.50
Salt & Time Cafe image

 

Salt & Time Cafe

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Muffuletta$10.00
House specialty: Swedish Hill focaccia, house made lunch meats: mortadella, cotto salami, beef cotto, peperone, swiss and provolone cheese, olive tapenade, and mayo. Contains tree nuts.
Jamon Beurre$7.00
Housemade mezcal ham, good butter, pickles, served on a baguette.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Fried pasture raised egg with your choice of protein and toppings. Choice of tomato jam or salsa verde spread. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
Kinda Tropical image

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kinda Curly Fries$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
The New Burger$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
Fried Shrimp$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
Oseyo image

 

Oseyo

1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jajangmyeon$22.00
A famous Korean - Chinese dish of udon noodles sauteed in a roasted black bean sauce (jajang) with pork (ground or belly) & assorted vegetables. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).
Jjin Mandu$14.00
House-made steamed dumplings with pork, beef, and kimchi
Ddukkbokki$13.00
Rice cakes and scallions sautéed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Green Beans$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
Beef & Broccoli$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Christmas Feast - Pre Order$270.00
BEEF WELLINGTON. Ready to bake at home Argentine prime beef tenderloin and cremini mushrooms wrapped in homemade puff pastry. Sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, organic spinach salad, and pan de chapa. Dessert: Maple Panna Cotta. Heating instructions included.
Gnocchi$19.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
Alfajor de Chocolate$4.00
Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1109 E. 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
Bento Picnic image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Noodle Bento$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
House Curry Cup$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Rice Bowl$11.00
Your Choice of Protein, Soft Brown Rice w/Umami Oil, Kale w/Pepita Gomashio & Our Seasonal Salada (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Southern Heights Brewing Co. image

 

Southern Heights Brewing Co.

6014 Techni Center Dr STE 2-101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jam Session Raspberry Sour 25oz Crowler$9.00
Our super crushable raspberry sour, Jam Session. Nearly 500 pounds of delicious raspberry puree from @oregonfruitfermentation goes into making this one a true work of tart.
Tahitian Dreamin Hazy IPA - 4 pack$18.00
This majestic beauty tasting like a tropical voyage to the end of a rainbow. Brewed with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and happiness. No reservations or tickets needed
Samoan Joes (Growler Refill)$15.00
Samoan Joe's English Porter- Crowlers
Pairs well with Guy Ritchie films and Cockney accents. Layered between a brown and robust porter with hints of a hip coffee shop without WiFi. Settle in next to a fake fireplace and enjoy a Texas winter while it lasts.
Hints of coffee and lots of chocolate
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya image

YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

2713 E 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Takatenjin "Sword in the Sun" Honjozo - 300ml$32.00
(25% Takeout Discount)
300ml Bottle
Matcha Painkiller 2.0$13.00
Allergen: Coconut - Pineapple
Towari Buckwheat Shochu
Pusser’s Naval Rum
Scarlet Ibis Rum
Clarin Vaval Rum
Miso Matcha Coconut Blend
Pineapple
Kirin Ichiban Bomber$8.00
22oz Bottle
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Launderette image

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
CHARRED OCTOPUS$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
BEET HUMMUS$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
Swift Pizza Co. image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG - Margherita$23.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
mediterranean wrap$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
spring roll bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
