East Austin restaurants you'll love
East Austin's top cuisines
Must-try East Austin restaurants
YAKITORI • SUSHI
Fukumoto
514 Medina St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kimidori
|$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
|Hon Maguro
|$5.00
bluefin tuna
|Sake Toro
|$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Vixen's Wedding
1813 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|The Avocado Project
|$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
|Chai Old Fashioned
|$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
|Frozen Mango Lassi
|$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Austin Baguette
|$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|BLT
|$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Cisco's Special
|$12.00
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$4.99
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (gf)
|$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
|Bar Burger
|$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
Sunny's Backyard
3526 E 7th, Austin
|Popular items
|Classic Dog
|$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
|Hot stuff baby burger
|$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
|Wonton Cheese Sticks
|$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Popular items
|Son of a Bun – S.O.B.
|$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
|Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄
|$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
|Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage Biswich
|$6.02
House made sausage patty made from TVP, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a fresh biscuit.
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam (8oz drink)
|Latte
|$5.00
Espresso, steamed/chilled milk
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
|Tots
|$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Nori Tama Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
|Ohayo
|$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
|Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
SMOOTHIES
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Popular items
|The O.G.
|$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
|Kale Kreation
|$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
|The Beach Bowl
|$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
|HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
|$15.00
|HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)
|$13.50
Salt & Time Cafe
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Popular items
|Muffuletta
|$10.00
House specialty: Swedish Hill focaccia, house made lunch meats: mortadella, cotto salami, beef cotto, peperone, swiss and provolone cheese, olive tapenade, and mayo. Contains tree nuts.
|Jamon Beurre
|$7.00
Housemade mezcal ham, good butter, pickles, served on a baguette.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
Fried pasture raised egg with your choice of protein and toppings. Choice of tomato jam or salsa verde spread. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Kinda Curly Fries
|$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
|The New Burger
|$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
|Fried Shrimp
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
Oseyo
1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Jajangmyeon
|$22.00
A famous Korean - Chinese dish of udon noodles sauteed in a roasted black bean sauce (jajang) with pork (ground or belly) & assorted vegetables. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).
|Jjin Mandu
|$14.00
House-made steamed dumplings with pork, beef, and kimchi
|Ddukkbokki
|$13.00
Rice cakes and scallions sautéed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|Green Beans
|$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
|Beef & Broccoli
|$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Christmas Feast - Pre Order
|$270.00
BEEF WELLINGTON. Ready to bake at home Argentine prime beef tenderloin and cremini mushrooms wrapped in homemade puff pastry. Sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, organic spinach salad, and pan de chapa. Dessert: Maple Panna Cotta. Heating instructions included.
|Gnocchi
|$19.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
|Alfajor de Chocolate
|$4.00
Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1109 E. 5th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
|BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Popular items
|Noodle Bento
|$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
|House Curry Cup
|$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Your Choice of Protein, Soft Brown Rice w/Umami Oil, Kale w/Pepita Gomashio & Our Seasonal Salada (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
Southern Heights Brewing Co.
6014 Techni Center Dr STE 2-101, Austin
|Popular items
|Jam Session Raspberry Sour 25oz Crowler
|$9.00
Our super crushable raspberry sour, Jam Session. Nearly 500 pounds of delicious raspberry puree from @oregonfruitfermentation goes into making this one a true work of tart.
|Tahitian Dreamin Hazy IPA - 4 pack
|$18.00
This majestic beauty tasting like a tropical voyage to the end of a rainbow. Brewed with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and happiness. No reservations or tickets needed
|Samoan Joes (Growler Refill)
|$15.00
Samoan Joe's English Porter- Crowlers
Pairs well with Guy Ritchie films and Cockney accents. Layered between a brown and robust porter with hints of a hip coffee shop without WiFi. Settle in next to a fake fireplace and enjoy a Texas winter while it lasts.
Hints of coffee and lots of chocolate
YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
2713 E 2nd St, Austin
|Popular items
|Takatenjin "Sword in the Sun" Honjozo - 300ml
|$32.00
(25% Takeout Discount)
300ml Bottle
|Matcha Painkiller 2.0
|$13.00
Allergen: Coconut - Pineapple
Towari Buckwheat Shochu
Pusser’s Naval Rum
Scarlet Ibis Rum
Clarin Vaval Rum
Miso Matcha Coconut Blend
Pineapple
|Kirin Ichiban Bomber
|$8.00
22oz Bottle
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza Rolls
|$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)
|$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
FRENCH FRIES
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|Popular items
|STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
|CHARRED OCTOPUS
|$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
|BEET HUMMUS
|$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|LG - Margherita
|$23.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|Popular items
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
|mediterranean wrap
|$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
|spring roll bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette