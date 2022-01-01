East Austin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in East Austin

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Paperboy
Salt & Time Cafe image

 

Salt & Time Cafe

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Muffuletta$10.00
House specialty: Swedish Hill focaccia, house made lunch meats: mortadella, cotto salami, beef cotto, peperone, swiss and provolone cheese, olive tapenade, and mayo. Contains tree nuts.
Jamon Beurre$7.00
Housemade mezcal ham, good butter, pickles, served on a baguette.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Fried pasture raised egg with your choice of protein and toppings. Choice of tomato jam or salsa verde spread. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about Salt & Time Cafe
Launderette image

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
CHARRED OCTOPUS$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
BEET HUMMUS$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
More about Launderette
Juniper image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Juniper

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
Slow Roasted Porchetta$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
Roasted Broccolini$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
More about Juniper
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Austin

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.00
serrano chili honey
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
buttermilk fried with an order of fries
Chicken & Rice Soup$8.00
pulled rotisserie chicken, texmati, mirepoix, jalapeño, lemon
More about Lou's Austin
Hillside Farmacy image

 

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Burger & Fries$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
Roasted Chicken Breast$24.00
Cauliflower gratin, parmesam, spicy greens, chili pepper pistou
House Granola & Yogurt$10.00
With seasonal fruit
More about Hillside Farmacy
Lefty's Brick Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lefty's Brick Bar

1813 E 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza + Wings + Fries$70.00
More about Lefty's Brick Bar
Yellow Jacket Social Club image

 

Yellow Jacket Social Club

1704 East 5th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Yellow Jacket Social Club
Birdie's image

 

Birdie's

2944 E 12th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Birdie's

