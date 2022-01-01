East Austin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in East Austin
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Salt & Time Cafe
Salt & Time Cafe
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Popular items
|Muffuletta
|$10.00
House specialty: Swedish Hill focaccia, house made lunch meats: mortadella, cotto salami, beef cotto, peperone, swiss and provolone cheese, olive tapenade, and mayo. Contains tree nuts.
|Jamon Beurre
|$7.00
Housemade mezcal ham, good butter, pickles, served on a baguette.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
Fried pasture raised egg with your choice of protein and toppings. Choice of tomato jam or salsa verde spread. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about Launderette
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|Popular items
|STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
|CHARRED OCTOPUS
|$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
|BEET HUMMUS
|$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
More about Juniper
Juniper
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Rigatoni
|$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
|Slow Roasted Porchetta
|$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
|Roasted Broccolini
|$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
More about Lou's Austin
Lou's Austin
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
serrano chili honey
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
buttermilk fried with an order of fries
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$8.00
pulled rotisserie chicken, texmati, mirepoix, jalapeño, lemon
More about Hillside Farmacy
Hillside Farmacy
1209 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger & Fries
|$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$24.00
Cauliflower gratin, parmesam, spicy greens, chili pepper pistou
|House Granola & Yogurt
|$10.00
With seasonal fruit
More about Lefty's Brick Bar
Lefty's Brick Bar
1813 E 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza + Wings + Fries
|$70.00