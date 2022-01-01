East Austin bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in East Austin

Fukumoto image

YAKITORI • SUSHI

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Vixen's Wedding image

 

Vixen's Wedding

1813 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1138 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Avocado Project$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
Chai Old Fashioned$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
Frozen Mango Lassi$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken (gf)$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
Bar Burger$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
Chicken Wings$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
Sunny's Backyard image

 

Sunny's Backyard

3526 E 7th, Austin

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Dog$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
Hot stuff baby burger$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
Wonton Cheese Sticks$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Son of a Bun – S.O.B.$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
Nickel City image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
Tots$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
Pizza Logs$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
Kinda Tropical image

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kinda Curly Fries$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
The New Burger$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
Fried Shrimp$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Green Beans$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
Beef & Broccoli$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
Launderette image

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
CHARRED OCTOPUS$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
BEET HUMMUS$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
mediterranean wrap$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
spring roll bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
Juniper image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Juniper

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
Slow Roasted Porchetta$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
Roasted Broccolini$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
Cantina Holly image

 

Cantina Holly

2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas$5.50
deep fried slow roasted pork shoulder, onion, cilantro, radish
Brisket (Suadero)$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.
El Hippie (Veggie)$5.50
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, guacamole, grilled onion, housemade escabeche
The Front Page image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.T. Salad$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
The Cavalier image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Caribbean spiced fries
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two hand-battered buttermilk-dipped chicken tenders.
Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal
6 Wings$12.00
Fat. Crispy. Juicy.
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Austin

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.00
serrano chili honey
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
buttermilk fried with an order of fries
Chicken & Rice Soup$8.00
pulled rotisserie chicken, texmati, mirepoix, jalapeño, lemon
De Nada Cantina image

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
Carnitas Tacos (2)$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
Justine's Brasserie image

 

Justine's Brasserie

4710 East 5th Street, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poisson Béarnaise$32.00
market fish, with asparagus, carrots & a classic béarnaise sauce
Salade Verte$8.00
butter lettuce with a classic vinaigrette
Salade d'Endives Poire Roquefort$16.00
Belgian endive, pear & Roquefort salad with butter lettuce, roasted beets, walnuts & a classic vinaigrette
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajitas De Pollo$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
Barbacoa Plate$24.00
Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef, Serrano, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, House Crema with a dab of House Hot Sauce
Queso Blanco$12.00
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grizz Spice Rub, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, House Chips
Zilker Brewing Company image

 

Zilker Brewing Company

1701 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vibe Worthy 4pk$22.00
Holy Freakin' Pineapple, triple hazy IPA collab with Turning Point (Bedford, TX), full bodied with creamy mouthfeel. ABV - 10%, HOPS - Eclipse, Galaxy, Citra Incognito, Cryo Pop, YCH Trial 602, HBC-586, Strata
Heavenly Daze 12oz$3.00
HAZY, LOW BITTERNESS, JUICY, ABV – 6.8%, YEAST – house blended hazy, HOPS – citra, mosaic, simcoe, MALT – pale malt, 2 row, dextrin, oats
Hazy Marco IPA 4pk (NEW!)$18.00
juicy, stone fruit, nectarine, soft doughy malt flavor like the classic but it's a HAZY IPA, ABV - 6.8%, HOPS - El Dorado, Simcoe Cryo, Citra Cryo, Citra, Cascade
Hillside Farmacy image

 

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Burger & Fries$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
Roasted Chicken Breast$24.00
Cauliflower gratin, parmesam, spicy greens, chili pepper pistou
House Granola & Yogurt$10.00
With seasonal fruit
Consumer pic

 

Intero

2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Set$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
Bark Trio$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
Lustre Pearl - East image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lustre Pearl - East

114 Linden St, Austin

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
6 wings$9.00
Lefty's Brick Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lefty's Brick Bar

1813 E 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza + Wings + Fries$70.00
Yellow Jacket Social Club image

 

Yellow Jacket Social Club

1704 East 5th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pershing image

 

Pershing

2415 East 5th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
High Noon image

 

High Noon

2000 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Takoba

1411 E 7th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TORTA$9.00
TACO$3.25
CEVICHE$9.00
Restaurant banner

 

Gin Bar

1813 E 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
