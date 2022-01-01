East Austin bars & lounges you'll love
YAKITORI • SUSHI
Fukumoto
514 Medina St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kimidori
|$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
|Hon Maguro
|$5.00
bluefin tuna
|Sake Toro
|$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Vixen's Wedding
1813 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|The Avocado Project
|$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
|Chai Old Fashioned
|$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
|Frozen Mango Lassi
|$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (gf)
|$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
|Bar Burger
|$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
Sunny's Backyard
3526 E 7th, Austin
|Popular items
|Classic Dog
|$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
|Hot stuff baby burger
|$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
|Wonton Cheese Sticks
|$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Popular items
|Son of a Bun – S.O.B.
|$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
|Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄
|$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
|Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
|Tots
|$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Kinda Curly Fries
|$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
|The New Burger
|$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
|Fried Shrimp
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|Green Beans
|$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
|Beef & Broccoli
|$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
FRENCH FRIES
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|Popular items
|STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
|CHARRED OCTOPUS
|$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
|BEET HUMMUS
|$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|Popular items
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
|mediterranean wrap
|$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
|spring roll bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Juniper
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Rigatoni
|$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
|Slow Roasted Porchetta
|$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
|Roasted Broccolini
|$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
Cantina Holly
2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$5.50
deep fried slow roasted pork shoulder, onion, cilantro, radish
|Brisket (Suadero)
|$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.
|El Hippie (Veggie)
|$5.50
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, guacamole, grilled onion, housemade escabeche
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Popular items
|B.L.T. Salad
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
|Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
GRILL
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
Caribbean spiced fries
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Two hand-battered buttermilk-dipped chicken tenders.
Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal
|6 Wings
|$12.00
Fat. Crispy. Juicy.
Lou's Austin
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
serrano chili honey
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
buttermilk fried with an order of fries
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$8.00
pulled rotisserie chicken, texmati, mirepoix, jalapeño, lemon
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
|Carnitas Tacos (2)
|$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
|Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)
|$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
Justine's Brasserie
4710 East 5th Street, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|Poisson Béarnaise
|$32.00
market fish, with asparagus, carrots & a classic béarnaise sauce
|Salade Verte
|$8.00
butter lettuce with a classic vinaigrette
|Salade d'Endives Poire Roquefort
|$16.00
Belgian endive, pear & Roquefort salad with butter lettuce, roasted beets, walnuts & a classic vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Popular items
|Fajitas De Pollo
|$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
|Barbacoa Plate
|$24.00
Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef, Serrano, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, House Crema with a dab of House Hot Sauce
|Queso Blanco
|$12.00
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grizz Spice Rub, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, House Chips
Zilker Brewing Company
1701 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Vibe Worthy 4pk
|$22.00
Holy Freakin' Pineapple, triple hazy IPA collab with Turning Point (Bedford, TX), full bodied with creamy mouthfeel. ABV - 10%, HOPS - Eclipse, Galaxy, Citra Incognito, Cryo Pop, YCH Trial 602, HBC-586, Strata
|Heavenly Daze 12oz
|$3.00
HAZY, LOW BITTERNESS, JUICY, ABV – 6.8%, YEAST – house blended hazy, HOPS – citra, mosaic, simcoe, MALT – pale malt, 2 row, dextrin, oats
|Hazy Marco IPA 4pk (NEW!)
|$18.00
juicy, stone fruit, nectarine, soft doughy malt flavor like the classic but it's a HAZY IPA, ABV - 6.8%, HOPS - El Dorado, Simcoe Cryo, Citra Cryo, Citra, Cascade
Hillside Farmacy
1209 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger & Fries
|$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$24.00
Cauliflower gratin, parmesam, spicy greens, chili pepper pistou
|House Granola & Yogurt
|$10.00
With seasonal fruit
Intero
2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin
|Popular items
|Truffle Set
|$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
|Bark Trio
|$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lustre Pearl - East
114 Linden St, Austin
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|6 wings
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lefty's Brick Bar
1813 E 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza + Wings + Fries
|$70.00