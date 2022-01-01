East Austin BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in East Austin

la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)$13.50
More about la Barbecue:
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya image

YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

2713 E 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Takatenjin "Sword in the Sun" Honjozo - 300ml$32.00
(25% Takeout Discount)
300ml Bottle
Matcha Painkiller 2.0$13.00
Allergen: Coconut - Pineapple
Towari Buckwheat Shochu
Pusser’s Naval Rum
Scarlet Ibis Rum
Clarin Vaval Rum
Miso Matcha Coconut Blend
Pineapple
Kirin Ichiban Bomber$8.00
22oz Bottle
More about Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
Franklin Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Barbecue

900 E. 11th street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1699 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Pound$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Beans$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
*Pint Slaw$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
More about Franklin Barbecue

