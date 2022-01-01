East Austin BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in East Austin
More about la Barbecue:
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
|HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
|$15.00
|HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)
|$13.50
More about Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
2713 E 2nd St, Austin
|Popular items
|Takatenjin "Sword in the Sun" Honjozo - 300ml
|$32.00
(25% Takeout Discount)
300ml Bottle
|Matcha Painkiller 2.0
|$13.00
Allergen: Coconut - Pineapple
Towari Buckwheat Shochu
Pusser’s Naval Rum
Scarlet Ibis Rum
Clarin Vaval Rum
Miso Matcha Coconut Blend
Pineapple
|Kirin Ichiban Bomber
|$8.00
22oz Bottle
More about Franklin Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Barbecue
900 E. 11th street, Austin
|Popular items
|Brisket Pound
|$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
|*Pint Beans
|$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
|*Pint Slaw
|$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.