East Austin breakfast spots you'll love

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
Cisco's Special$12.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$4.99
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Paperboy
Kinda Tropical image

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kinda Curly Fries$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
The New Burger$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
Fried Shrimp$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
More about Kinda Tropical
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
More about Sawyer & Co
Launderette image

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
CHARRED OCTOPUS$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
BEET HUMMUS$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
More about Launderette
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLAT$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
Turkey Avocado$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
More about Cenote
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Austin

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.00
serrano chili honey
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
buttermilk fried with an order of fries
Chicken & Rice Soup$8.00
pulled rotisserie chicken, texmati, mirepoix, jalapeño, lemon
More about Lou's Austin
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised white meat chicken tamale.
Mom's Migas & Queso$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
Pork Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958
More about Tamale House East
Hillside Farmacy image

 

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Burger & Fries$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
Roasted Chicken Breast$24.00
Cauliflower gratin, parmesam, spicy greens, chili pepper pistou
House Granola & Yogurt$10.00
With seasonal fruit
More about Hillside Farmacy

