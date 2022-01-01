East Austin breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in East Austin
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Cisco's Special
|$12.00
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$4.99
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Kinda Curly Fries
|$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
|The New Burger
|$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
|Fried Shrimp
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
|CHARRED OCTOPUS
|$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
|BEET HUMMUS
|$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|BLAT
|$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
|Turkey Avocado
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Lou's Austin
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
serrano chili honey
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
buttermilk fried with an order of fries
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$8.00
pulled rotisserie chicken, texmati, mirepoix, jalapeño, lemon
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|Chicken Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade braised white meat chicken tamale.
|Mom's Migas & Queso
|$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
|Pork Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958
Hillside Farmacy
1209 E 11th St, Austin
|Veggie Burger & Fries
|$16.00
House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$24.00
Cauliflower gratin, parmesam, spicy greens, chili pepper pistou
|House Granola & Yogurt
|$10.00
With seasonal fruit