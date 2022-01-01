East Austin brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in East Austin
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Austin Baguette
|$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|BLT
|$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
More about Southern Heights Brewing Co.
Southern Heights Brewing Co.
6014 Techni Center Dr STE 2-101, Austin
|Popular items
|Jam Session Raspberry Sour 25oz Crowler
|$9.00
Our super crushable raspberry sour, Jam Session. Nearly 500 pounds of delicious raspberry puree from @oregonfruitfermentation goes into making this one a true work of tart.
|Tahitian Dreamin Hazy IPA - 4 pack
|$18.00
This majestic beauty tasting like a tropical voyage to the end of a rainbow. Brewed with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and happiness. No reservations or tickets needed
|Samoan Joes (Growler Refill)
|$15.00
Samoan Joe's English Porter- Crowlers
Pairs well with Guy Ritchie films and Cockney accents. Layered between a brown and robust porter with hints of a hip coffee shop without WiFi. Settle in next to a fake fireplace and enjoy a Texas winter while it lasts.
Hints of coffee and lots of chocolate
More about Friends and Allies Brewing
Friends and Allies Brewing
979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124, Austin
|Popular items
|Sampler 6 Pack
|$12.00
|Bat Keeper 4 Pack
|$12.00
|Hazy 6 Pack
|$12.00
More about Zilker Brewing Company
Zilker Brewing Company
1701 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Vibe Worthy 4pk
|$22.00
Holy Freakin' Pineapple, triple hazy IPA collab with Turning Point (Bedford, TX), full bodied with creamy mouthfeel. ABV - 10%, HOPS - Eclipse, Galaxy, Citra Incognito, Cryo Pop, YCH Trial 602, HBC-586, Strata
|Heavenly Daze 12oz
|$3.00
HAZY, LOW BITTERNESS, JUICY, ABV – 6.8%, YEAST – house blended hazy, HOPS – citra, mosaic, simcoe, MALT – pale malt, 2 row, dextrin, oats
|Hazy Marco IPA 4pk (NEW!)
|$18.00
juicy, stone fruit, nectarine, soft doughy malt flavor like the classic but it's a HAZY IPA, ABV - 6.8%, HOPS - El Dorado, Simcoe Cryo, Citra Cryo, Citra, Cascade
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Carne Asada (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
|Pollo Verde (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
More about Central Machine Works
Central Machine Works
4824 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$7.00
More about Southern Heights Brewing Company
Southern Heights Brewing Company
6014 Techni Center Dr Ste 2-101, Austin