East Austin brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in East Austin

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Austin Baguette$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
BLT$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
More about Easy Tiger
Southern Heights Brewing Co.

6014 Techni Center Dr STE 2-101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jam Session Raspberry Sour 25oz Crowler$9.00
Our super crushable raspberry sour, Jam Session. Nearly 500 pounds of delicious raspberry puree from @oregonfruitfermentation goes into making this one a true work of tart.
Tahitian Dreamin Hazy IPA - 4 pack$18.00
This majestic beauty tasting like a tropical voyage to the end of a rainbow. Brewed with Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and happiness. No reservations or tickets needed
Samoan Joes (Growler Refill)$15.00
Samoan Joe's English Porter- Crowlers
Pairs well with Guy Ritchie films and Cockney accents. Layered between a brown and robust porter with hints of a hip coffee shop without WiFi. Settle in next to a fake fireplace and enjoy a Texas winter while it lasts.
Hints of coffee and lots of chocolate
More about Southern Heights Brewing Co.
Friends and Allies Brewing

979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sampler 6 Pack$12.00
Bat Keeper 4 Pack$12.00
Hazy 6 Pack$12.00
More about Friends and Allies Brewing
Zilker Brewing Company

1701 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vibe Worthy 4pk$22.00
Holy Freakin' Pineapple, triple hazy IPA collab with Turning Point (Bedford, TX), full bodied with creamy mouthfeel. ABV - 10%, HOPS - Eclipse, Galaxy, Citra Incognito, Cryo Pop, YCH Trial 602, HBC-586, Strata
Heavenly Daze 12oz$3.00
HAZY, LOW BITTERNESS, JUICY, ABV – 6.8%, YEAST – house blended hazy, HOPS – citra, mosaic, simcoe, MALT – pale malt, 2 row, dextrin, oats
Hazy Marco IPA 4pk (NEW!)$18.00
juicy, stone fruit, nectarine, soft doughy malt flavor like the classic but it's a HAZY IPA, ABV - 6.8%, HOPS - El Dorado, Simcoe Cryo, Citra Cryo, Citra, Cascade
More about Zilker Brewing Company
TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Pollo Verde (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Central Machine Works

4824 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$7.00
More about Central Machine Works
