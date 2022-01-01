East Austin cafés you'll love


Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Son of a Bun – S.O.B.$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Biswich$6.02
House made sausage patty made from TVP, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a fresh biscuit.
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam (8oz drink)
Latte$5.00
Espresso, steamed/chilled milk
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Tama Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
Ohayo$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Paperboy
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
mediterranean wrap$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
spring roll bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
More about Happy Foods
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLAT$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
Turkey Avocado$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
More about Cenote
Lazarus Brewing Co. image

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Pollo Verde (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sando$11.00
Sliced turkey, smoked provolone, pesto, tomato slices, red onion, arugula with Uncle Nicky's Dressing. Comes with a bag of Lay's Original Chips. Contains Gluten/Dairy.
Kale Salad$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.
More about Uncle Nicky's

