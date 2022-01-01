East Austin cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in East Austin
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Popular items
|Son of a Bun – S.O.B.
|$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
|Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄
|$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
|Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage Biswich
|$6.02
House made sausage patty made from TVP, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a fresh biscuit.
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam (8oz drink)
|Latte
|$5.00
Espresso, steamed/chilled milk
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Nori Tama Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
|Ohayo
|$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
|Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Happy Foods
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|Popular items
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
|mediterranean wrap
|$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
|spring roll bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
More about Cenote
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|BLAT
|$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
|Turkey Avocado
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Carne Asada (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
|Pollo Verde (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
More about Uncle Nicky's
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Turkey Sando
|$11.00
Sliced turkey, smoked provolone, pesto, tomato slices, red onion, arugula with Uncle Nicky's Dressing. Comes with a bag of Lay's Original Chips. Contains Gluten/Dairy.
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.