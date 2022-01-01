East Austin sandwich spots you'll love

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in East Austin

la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)$13.50
More about la Barbecue:
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Christmas Feast - Pre Order$270.00
BEEF WELLINGTON. Ready to bake at home Argentine prime beef tenderloin and cremini mushrooms wrapped in homemade puff pastry. Sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, organic spinach salad, and pan de chapa. Dessert: Maple Panna Cotta. Heating instructions included.
Gnocchi$19.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
Alfajor de Chocolate$4.00
Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate
More about Buenos Aires Café
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
mediterranean wrap$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
spring roll bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
More about Happy Foods
The Front Page image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.T. Salad$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLAT$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
Turkey Avocado$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
More about Cenote
Franklin Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Barbecue

900 E. 11th street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1699 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Pound$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Beans$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
*Pint Slaw$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
More about Franklin Barbecue
Lustre Pearl - East image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lustre Pearl - East

114 Linden St, Austin

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
6 wings$9.00
More about Lustre Pearl - East
Lefty's Brick Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lefty's Brick Bar

1813 E 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza + Wings + Fries$70.00
More about Lefty's Brick Bar
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Cobbler$2.99
Banana Pudding$4.99
Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)$7.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken
Spartan Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spartan Pizza

1007 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Helios$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
10" Build-Your-Own Pizza$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
14" Build-Your-Own Pizza$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
More about Spartan Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Austin

Tacos

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Migas

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near East Austin to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston