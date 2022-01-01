East Austin sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in East Austin
More about la Barbecue:
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
|HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
|$15.00
|HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)
|$13.50
More about Buenos Aires Café
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Christmas Feast - Pre Order
|$270.00
BEEF WELLINGTON. Ready to bake at home Argentine prime beef tenderloin and cremini mushrooms wrapped in homemade puff pastry. Sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, organic spinach salad, and pan de chapa. Dessert: Maple Panna Cotta. Heating instructions included.
|Gnocchi
|$19.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
|Alfajor de Chocolate
|$4.00
Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate
More about Happy Foods
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|Popular items
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
|mediterranean wrap
|$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
|spring roll bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Popular items
|B.L.T. Salad
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
|Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
More about Cenote
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|BLAT
|$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
|Turkey Avocado
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
More about Franklin Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Barbecue
900 E. 11th street, Austin
|Popular items
|Brisket Pound
|$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
|*Pint Beans
|$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
|*Pint Slaw
|$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
More about Lustre Pearl - East
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lustre Pearl - East
114 Linden St, Austin
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|6 wings
|$9.00
More about Lefty's Brick Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lefty's Brick Bar
1813 E 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza + Wings + Fries
|$70.00
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Fat Daddy's Chicken
1075 Springdale rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Peach Cobbler
|$2.99
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
|Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)
|$7.99
More about Spartan Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spartan Pizza
1007 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Side Helios
|$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|10" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
|14" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.