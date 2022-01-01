East Austin pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in East Austin
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza Rolls
|$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)
|$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|LG - Margherita
|$23.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
East Side Pies
1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Stagger Lee
Our version of a supreme pizza! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, white mushrooms, black olives, and red onions
|10" Cheese Bread
|$10.75
Cheese bread! Made with our homemade focaccia dough, rosemary olive oil, a heaping portion of Grande whole milk mozzarella, and a delicious blend of herbs. Comes with two sides of marinara
|Garden Salad
|$4.50
Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
Via 313
1802 E 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Small Omnivore
|$14.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
|Small Cadillac
|$16.00
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
|Small Detroiter
|$13.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spartan Pizza
1007 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Side Helios
|$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|10" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
|14" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.