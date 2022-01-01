East Austin pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in East Austin

Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
More about Il Brutto
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Swift Pizza Co. image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG - Margherita$23.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
More about Swift Pizza Co.
East Side Pies image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

East Side Pies

1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stagger Lee
Our version of a supreme pizza! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, white mushrooms, black olives, and red onions
10" Cheese Bread$10.75
Cheese bread! Made with our homemade focaccia dough, rosemary olive oil, a heaping portion of Grande whole milk mozzarella, and a delicious blend of herbs. Comes with two sides of marinara
Garden Salad$4.50
Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
More about East Side Pies
Via 313 image

 

Via 313

1802 E 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Omnivore$14.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Small Cadillac$16.00
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Small Detroiter$13.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
More about Via 313
Spartan Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spartan Pizza

1007 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Helios$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
10" Build-Your-Own Pizza$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
14" Build-Your-Own Pizza$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
More about Spartan Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Austin

Tacos

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Migas

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near East Austin to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston