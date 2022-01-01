East Austin salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in East Austin
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Popular items
|B.L.T. Salad
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
|Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lustre Pearl - East
114 Linden St, Austin
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|6 wings
|$9.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spartan Pizza
1007 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Side Helios
|$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|10" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
|14" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.