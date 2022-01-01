East Austin salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in East Austin

The Front Page image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

4.5 (54 reviews)


B.L.T. Salad$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette

Lustre Pearl - East image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lustre Pearl - East

114 Linden St, Austin

4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay

Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
6 wings$9.00

Spartan Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spartan Pizza

1007 E 6th St, Austin

4.5 (1480 reviews)
Takeout

Side Helios$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
10" Build-Your-Own Pizza$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
14" Build-Your-Own Pizza$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.


