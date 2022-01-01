East Austin seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in East Austin
More about Rosewood
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (gf)
|$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
|Bar Burger
|$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
More about Sawyer & Co
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit