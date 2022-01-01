East Austin sushi restaurants you'll love

East Austin restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in East Austin

Fukumoto image

YAKITORI • SUSHI

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
More about Fukumoto
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Tama Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
Ohayo$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Bento Picnic image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Noodle Bento$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
House Curry Cup$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Rice Bowl$11.00
Your Choice of Protein, Soft Brown Rice w/Umami Oil, Kale w/Pepita Gomashio & Our Seasonal Salada (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Uroko image

SUSHI

Uroko

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin

Avg 4.8 (513 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marfa$7.50
Tuna,Hamachi, Yuzukosho, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiso
Maguro$4.75
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
Hamachi$4.75
Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber
More about Uroko
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Poke Austin - 5th St image

 

Poke Austin - 5th St

1211 E 5th St. Suite 110, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TEMPURA$13.99
Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Crab salad, Corn & Carrots then dressed with Mango Sauce and topped with Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Black Sesame Seeds with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce
ONO$12.99
White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.
VOLCANO$14.99
White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.
More about Poke Austin - 5th St
Bento Picnic Catering image

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Cream Cheese Dip w/Everything Rice Crackers$18.00
Our Fromage Blanc Dip w/Shiitake Sansho Dust + Housemade Rice Crackers w/ Everything Spice (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
More about Bento Picnic Catering

