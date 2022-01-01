East Austin sushi restaurants you'll love
YAKITORI • SUSHI
Fukumoto
514 Medina St, Austin
|Kimidori
|$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
|Hon Maguro
|$5.00
bluefin tuna
|Sake Toro
|$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Nori Tama Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
|Ohayo
|$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
|Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Noodle Bento
|$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
|House Curry Cup
|$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Your Choice of Protein, Soft Brown Rice w/Umami Oil, Kale w/Pepita Gomashio & Our Seasonal Salada (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
SUSHI
Uroko
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin
|Marfa
|$7.50
Tuna,Hamachi, Yuzukosho, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiso
|Maguro
|$4.75
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
|Hamachi
|$4.75
Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)
|$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
|#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)
|$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
|#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)
|$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
Poke Austin - 5th St
1211 E 5th St. Suite 110, Austin
|TEMPURA
|$13.99
Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Crab salad, Corn & Carrots then dressed with Mango Sauce and topped with Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Black Sesame Seeds with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce
|ONO
|$12.99
White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.
|VOLCANO
|$14.99
White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.