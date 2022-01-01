Barbacoas in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about De Nada Cantina
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
|Carnitas Tacos (2)
|$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
|Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)
|$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top