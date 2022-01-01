Brisket in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve brisket
More about Old Thousand
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|Green Beans
|$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
|Beef & Broccoli
|$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
More about Cantina Holly
Cantina Holly
2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin
|Brisket (Suadero)
|$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.
More about Franklin Barbecue
Franklin Barbecue
900 E. 11th street, Austin
|Brisket Pound
|$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.