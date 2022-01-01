Brisket in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve brisket

HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb) image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
More about la Barbecue:
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Green Beans$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
Beef & Broccoli$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

 

Cantina Holly

2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket (Suadero)$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.
More about Cantina Holly
Brisket Pound image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Barbecue

900 E. 11th street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1699 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Pound$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
More about Franklin Barbecue

