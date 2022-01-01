Carne asada in East Austin
Cantina Holly
2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$6.50
grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
served on a hand-made gluten free corn tortilla, with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted house salsa
|Carne Asada Fries
|$13.00
cheese, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$9.00
hand made gluten free tortilla with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted salsa
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Carne Asada (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
|Pollo Verde (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro