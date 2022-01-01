Chai lattes in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve chai lattes
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Iced Chai Latte - 12 or 16 oz
Spice-infused black tea paired with your choice of milk, shaken together and served over ice, with notes of cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla.
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Cleopatra Chai Latte
|$6.57
Chai tea latte with pistachio flavoring **one of the barista's concoctions!
|Chai Latte
|$6.57
Spiced rooibos chai concentrate with milk
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea mixed with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Equal Parts Milk And House Made Chia, lightly sweetened, infused with fall baking spices (cloves, cinnamon, cardamom
SMOOTHIES
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Iced Chai Latte
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Masala Chai Latte
|$4.25
Have a heart warming Masala Chai, brewed by Sesa Pure.
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50