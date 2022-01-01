Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in East Austin

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve chai lattes

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte - 12 or 16 oz
Spice-infused black tea paired with your choice of milk, shaken together and served over ice, with notes of cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cleopatra Chai Latte$6.57
Chai tea latte with pistachio flavoring **one of the barista's concoctions!
Chai Latte$6.57
Spiced rooibos chai concentrate with milk
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea mixed with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Equal Parts Milk And House Made Chia, lightly sweetened, infused with fall baking spices (cloves, cinnamon, cardamom
More about Paperboy
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$4.25
Have a heart warming Masala Chai, brewed by Sesa Pure.
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.50
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
More about Lou's Eastside
Lazarus Brewing Co. image

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Uncle Nicky's
Hillside Farmacy image

 

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte (Organic)$5.00
Organic chai made in Austin by Evergreen Chai
More about Hillside Farmacy

