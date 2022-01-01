Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve cheese fries

Chili Cheese Fries image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.54
Krinkle Cut Fries loaded with Detroit-style chili & cheese
More about Nickel City
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries$5.99
More about Sawyer & Co
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
green chili queso
More about Lou's Eastside
Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas image

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
More about De Nada Cantina

