Cheese fries in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve cheese fries
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.54
Krinkle Cut Fries loaded with Detroit-style chili & cheese
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries
|$5.99
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Green Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
green chili queso
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
|Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)
|$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top