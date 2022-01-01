Chicken salad in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve chicken salad
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|chicken salad tostada
|$12.00
celery, red onion, vadouvan, b&b pickles, cracklin, butter lettuce
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Greener Pastures Chicken, Tarragon, Aioli, Grapes, Scallion, Leaf Lettuce. Served on a bagel of your choice!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.99
bacon, pepper jack, carrots, tomatoes, pickled red onions, chopped egg & creole honey mustard
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$10.50
grain mustard, hot sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles