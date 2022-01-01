Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve chicken salad

Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad tostada$12.00
celery, red onion, vadouvan, b&b pickles, cracklin, butter lettuce
More about Paperboy
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Greener Pastures Chicken, Tarragon, Aioli, Grapes, Scallion, Leaf Lettuce. Served on a bagel of your choice!
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.99
bacon, pepper jack, carrots, tomatoes, pickled red onions, chopped egg & creole honey mustard
More about Sawyer & Co
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad BLT$10.50
grain mustard, hot sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Lou's Eastside
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken

