Chicken sandwiches in East Austin

GRILL
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
hand-battered, buttermilk dipped chicken tender on an Easy Tiger bun. (plain & dry). Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zapp's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal.
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
arugula, fennel, parmesan, rotisserie jus, lemon mayo
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Fat Daddy's Chicken
1075 Springdale rd, Austin
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$5.99
|Chicken Sandwich
|$3.99