Chicken sandwiches in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Buenos Aires Café
Item pic

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Sandwich$8.00
hand-battered, buttermilk dipped chicken tender on an Easy Tiger bun. (plain & dry). Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zapp's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal.
More about The Cavalier
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
arugula, fennel, parmesan, rotisserie jus, lemon mayo
More about Lou's Eastside
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.99
Chicken Sandwich$3.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Calabrese Mayo, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
More about Hotel Vegas

