Chili in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve chili
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage
|$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Green Chili Tofu Burrito
|$9.86
Green chili tofu scramble, potatoes, peppers, and pinto beans with a spicy garlic jalapeno salsa.
More about Nickel City
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$6.54
Tots loaded with Detroit-Style Chili & cheese
|Chili Fries
|$6.21
Krinkle Cut Fries Topped With Detroit-style Chili
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.54
Krinkle Cut Fries loaded with Detroit-style chili & cheese
More about Old Thousand
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Chili Relish
|$0.25
|Dried Thai Chili
|$0.25
|Chili Oil
More about Lou's Eastside
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Green Chili Cheeseburger
|$13.00
roasted poblano, onion & jalapeño, mayo, green sauce, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles
|Green Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
green chili queso
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Chili Bomb 💣
|$1.75