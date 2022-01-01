Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in East Austin

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
More about Easy Tiger
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Tofu Burrito$9.86
Green chili tofu scramble, potatoes, peppers, and pinto beans with a spicy garlic jalapeno salsa.
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Chili Cheese Fries image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Tots$6.54
Tots loaded with Detroit-Style Chili & cheese
Chili Fries$6.21
Krinkle Cut Fries Topped With Detroit-style Chili
Chili Cheese Fries$6.54
Krinkle Cut Fries loaded with Detroit-style chili & cheese
More about Nickel City
Item pic

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili
More about la Barbecue:
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Relish$0.25
Dried Thai Chili$0.25
Chili Oil
More about Old Thousand
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Cheeseburger$13.00
roasted poblano, onion & jalapeño, mayo, green sauce, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles
Green Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
green chili queso
More about Lou's Eastside
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Bomb 💣$1.75
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Relleno$16.00
Vegetarian Chili Relleno Plate$14.00
More about Nasha

Browse other tasty dishes in East Austin

Ham Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Barbacoas

Avocado Toast

Crab Cakes

Curry Chicken

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near East Austin to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston