Chipotle chicken in East Austin

TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co. - Online Ordering!
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$12.75
Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and chipotle chicken. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!
|Chipotle Chicken Torta (After 11am)
|$12.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, chipotle chicken, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.