Chipotle chicken in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co. - Online Ordering!

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken (After 11AM)$4.00
Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$12.75
Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and chipotle chicken. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!
Chipotle Chicken Torta (After 11am)$12.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, chipotle chicken, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
More about Lazarus Brewing Co. - Online Ordering!
Via 313 - East Side

1802 E 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chipotle Chicken$18.00
More about Via 313 - East Side

