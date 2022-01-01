Chips and salsa in East Austin

Suerte

1800 E 6th, Austin

Avg 4.5 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Chips con Salsa$5.00
House heirloom corn masa chips with the 5oz salsa(s) of your choice!
More about Suerte
De Nada Cantina image

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
Carnitas Tacos (2)$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
More about De Nada Cantina
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Chips & Salsa$3.00
Tomate quemado & Verde Salsa
More about Grizzelda's
Restaurant banner

 

Takoba

1411 E 7th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS N SALSA$4.00
More about Takoba

