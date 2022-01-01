Chips and salsa in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Suerte
1800 E 6th, Austin
|Chips con Salsa
|$5.00
House heirloom corn masa chips with the 5oz salsa(s) of your choice!
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
|Carnitas Tacos (2)
|$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
|Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)
|$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
SEAFOOD
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|House Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
Tomate quemado & Verde Salsa