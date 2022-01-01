Chocolate chip cookies in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Classic, but with that good salt on top. From Swedish Hill.
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.29
Traditional chocolate chip cookie by Celeste Best
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Soft-Baked Cookie made with Coconut Flour, Toasted Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (Gluten-Free)
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Bento Picnic Catering
2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Dozen - Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$28.00
Soft-Baked Cookies made with Coconut Flour, Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (1 Dozen) Gluten-Free
GRILL
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
From scratch, baked in-house
Simple & to the point