Chocolate chip cookies in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Easy Tiger
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Classic, but with that good salt on top. From Swedish Hill.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.29
Traditional chocolate chip cookie by Celeste Best
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Soft-Baked Cookie made with Coconut Flour, Toasted Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (Gluten-Free)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen - Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies$28.00
Soft-Baked Cookies made with Coconut Flour, Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (1 Dozen) Gluten-Free
More about Bento Picnic Catering
Item pic

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
From scratch, baked in-house
Simple & to the point
More about The Cavalier
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Cenote

