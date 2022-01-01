Chopped salad in East Austin
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Chopped Tropical Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Green Mango, Mung Beans, Mint, Hard Boiled Egg, Radish, w/ a Champagne Vinaigrette
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.