Chopped salad in East Austin

Chopped Tropical Salad image

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Tropical Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Green Mango, Mung Beans, Mint, Hard Boiled Egg, Radish, w/ a Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Kinda Tropical
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.
More about Uncle Nicky's

