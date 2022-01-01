Crispy chicken in
East Austin
/
Austin
/
East Austin
/
Crispy Chicken
East Austin restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
Avg 4.5
(1828 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Tacos
$9.00
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Hotel Vegas
1502 E 6th St, Austin
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Calabrese Mayo, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
More about Hotel Vegas
Browse other tasty dishes in East Austin
Po Boy
Carne Asada
Chicken Tenders
Chopped Salad
Cookies
Avocado Toast
Curry
Cake
More near East Austin to explore
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston