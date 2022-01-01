Crispy chicken in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Calabrese Mayo, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
More about Hotel Vegas

