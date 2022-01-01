Curry in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve curry
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl
|$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|House Curry Cup
|$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)