Curry in East Austin

Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
House Curry Cup image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Curry Cup$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Millionaires Curry$10.00
More about Nasha

