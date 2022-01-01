Fajitas in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve fajitas
SEAFOOD
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Fajitas De Pollo
|$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
|Fajitas De Carnes
|$48.00
Jacoby Dry-Aged, Hand-Cut Steak, House Chile Rub, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$25.00
Grilled Portabello Mushroom, Medley of Peppers, Chopped Cilantro, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, Choice of Homemade Tortillas
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions