Fajitas in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve fajitas

Fajitas De Pollo image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas De Pollo$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
Fajitas De Carnes$48.00
Jacoby Dry-Aged, Hand-Cut Steak, House Chile Rub, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
Vegetarian Fajitas$25.00
Grilled Portabello Mushroom, Medley of Peppers, Chopped Cilantro, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, Choice of Homemade Tortillas
More about Grizzelda's
Item pic

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita (After 11AM)$4.00
Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dad's Beef Fajita Taco$7.00
Grilled beef, peppers, onion, mushrooms served on a flour tortilla
More about Tamale House East

Map

Map

