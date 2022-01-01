Fish tacos in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve fish tacos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Fish Taco Plate
|$11.00
choice of homemade 50/50 corn/flour or 100% corn tortilla 3 street tacos with grilled catfish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
Three street tacos with grilled cod, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$15.00
beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli