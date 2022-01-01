Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in East Austin

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve fish tacos

Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Plate$11.00
choice of homemade 50/50 corn/flour or 100% corn tortilla 3 street tacos with grilled catfish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
Fish Taco Plate$11.00
Three street tacos with grilled cod, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
More about Cenote
Ma'Coco - Austin image

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos (2)$15.00
beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
More about Ma'Coco - Austin
Item pic

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$7.50
Grilled blackened tilapia filet served with spinach, guacamole, marinated red onion, and spicy chipotle remoulade on corn tortilla
More about Tamale House East

Browse other tasty dishes in East Austin

Noodle Bowls

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Salad

Chili

Bulgogi

Chile Relleno

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near East Austin to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston