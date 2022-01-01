Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve french fries

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$7.00
House-cut Fries
French Fries$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.99
More about Sawyer & Co
Item pic

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
French Fries image

 

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
More about Hotel Vegas

