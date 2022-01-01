French fries in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve french fries
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|French Fries
|$7.00
House-cut Fries
|French Fries
|$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries
More about Sawyer & Co
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|French Fries
|$3.99
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|French Fries
|$4.99