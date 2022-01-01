Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.00
Baby gems lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, radish, red wine vinaigrette.
Red wine vinaigrette: Red wine vinegar, dijon, honey, shallot, dried oregano, olive oil, canola oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper.
DAIRY - Feta (pasteurized)
VEGAN - Red wine vin. (contains honey)
NIGHTSHADE - Tomato
Eastside Crunch$14.00
Kale, cabbage, almonds, roasted cauliflower, crispy rice & seeds, tahini dressing, parmesan.
Tahini dressing: Tahini, dijon, lemon, honey, canola oil, olive oil, garlic confit, red wine vin, cayenne, lime zest, salt, pepper.
Crispy seed mix: Flax seed, pumpkin seed, sesame seed, dehydrated onion, poppy seed, fennel seed, caraway seed, cumin, maldon salt, wild black rice, oil.
DAIRY - Parmesan (unpasteurized)
TREE NUTS - Almond
SEEDS - Seed mix (flax, poppy, pumpkin, sesame, fennel, caraway)
VEGAN - Tahini dressing (contains honey)
Rotisserie Cobb$15.00
Pulled roti chicken, bacon, romaine, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, chopped egg, red onion & creamy lemon dressing
Creamy lemon dressing: Yogurt, buttermilk, white balsamic, basil, garlic, onion powder, avocado, parmesan, lemon, honey, salt, pepper.
DAIRY - Blue cheese (pasteurized)
DAIRY - Creamy lemon
VEGAN - Creamy lemon (contains buttermilk, yogurt and honey)
AVOCADO - Avocado
AVOCADO - Creamy lemon dressing
NIGHTSHADE - Tomato
More about Lou's Eastside
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Calabrese Mayo, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
More about Hotel Vegas

