Greek salad in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve greek salad
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, greek dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Nick the Greek Salad
|$9.50
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno-lime onion, red wine oregano vinaigrette
Lou's Austin
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
baby gems lettuce, cucmber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, marjoram, red wine vinaigrette