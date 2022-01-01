Greek salad in East Austin

East Austin restaurants that serve greek salad

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.00
mixed greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, greek dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Nick the Greek Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Nick the Greek Salad$9.50
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno-lime onion, red wine oregano vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Austin

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.00
baby gems lettuce, cucmber, cherry tomato, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, marjoram, red wine vinaigrette
More about Lou's Austin
East Side Pies image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

East Side Pies

1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$5.25
A delicious combo of spring mix, red onions, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, feta and a pepperoncini pepper served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
More about East Side Pies

