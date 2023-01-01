Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
East Austin restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Easy Tiger - East

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea$3.75
unsweetened, bright and fruity.
Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea$3.75
unsweetened, bright and fruity.
Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea$3.25
Refreshing and tart.
From ZHI Tea.
Packed With Antioxidants.
May Help Lower Blood Pressure.
BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Iced Tea$2.50
16 fl oz of unsweetened Hibiscus Iced Tea. Cold-brewed, in-house from loose-leaf hibiscus flowers and served over ice
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Hibiscus Mint Tea$2.75
Zhi hibiscus mint tea over ice
