Hibiscus tea in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
More about Easy Tiger - East
Easy Tiger - East
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea
|$3.75
unsweetened, bright and fruity.
|Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea
|$3.75
unsweetened, bright and fruity.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea
|$3.25
Refreshing and tart.
From ZHI Tea.
Packed With Antioxidants.
May Help Lower Blood Pressure.
More about Rockstar Bagels
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$2.50
16 fl oz of unsweetened Hibiscus Iced Tea. Cold-brewed, in-house from loose-leaf hibiscus flowers and served over ice