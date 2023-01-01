Hot chocolate in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand Cesar Chavez
2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$0.00
available hot or iced!
cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand Plaza Saltillo
1109 E. 5th Street, Austin
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$0.00
available hot or iced!
cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
Hot chocolate with marshmallows!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Kids Hot Chocolate
|$2.50
House made chocolate and warm milk (8oz)
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
House made chocolate and steamed milk