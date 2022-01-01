Kale salad in East Austin

East Austin restaurants that serve kale salad

Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.00
Braised Chickpeas, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Basil Pesto (contains dairy), Soft-Boiled Egg, Parmesan, Crispy Sweet Potatoes
More about Paperboy
de nada kale salad image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
de nada kale salad$8.50
tender kale with garlic oil, black bean + corn salsa, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, spiced pepita, chipotle-sunflower dressing
happy foods tender kale salad$7.50
tender kale with garlic oil, tomato, dried cranberry, rainbow quinoa, crispy shallot, spiced pecan, ginger-citrus vinaigrette
More about Happy Foods
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
More about Uncle Nicky's

