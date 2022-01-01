Kale salad in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Braised Chickpeas, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Basil Pesto (contains dairy), Soft-Boiled Egg, Parmesan, Crispy Sweet Potatoes
More about Happy Foods
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|de nada kale salad
|$8.50
tender kale with garlic oil, black bean + corn salsa, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, spiced pepita, chipotle-sunflower dressing
|happy foods tender kale salad
|$7.50
tender kale with garlic oil, tomato, dried cranberry, rainbow quinoa, crispy shallot, spiced pecan, ginger-citrus vinaigrette