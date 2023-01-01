Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
East Austin
/
Austin
/
East Austin
/
Kimchi
East Austin restaurants that serve kimchi
la Barbecue
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
No reviews yet
Kimchi - Sweet Pepper and Cucumber
$0.00
More about la Barbecue
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
Avg 4.4
(451 reviews)
Side Kimchi
$2.00
Housemate Napa Cabbage Kimchi, Vegan and Gluten Free!
More about Kinda Tropical
Browse other tasty dishes in East Austin
Hummus
Kale Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Prosciutto
Ceviche
Cobbler
Cheese Pizza
Chips And Salsa
More near East Austin to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1890 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(946 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston