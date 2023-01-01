Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in East Austin

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve lox

Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Plate$18.00
grilled toast points, everything spice, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, cucumber, dill
More about Paperboy
Item pic

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Lox and the Works$9.75
Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese of your choice, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Capers on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
Vegan Lox and The Works$12.50
House-cured Vegan Carrot Lox with cream cheese, tomatoes onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice. Choose Vegan Cream Cheese to make this sandwich entirely vegan.
Side Of Lox (1 serving)$4.50
One serving of smoked salmon
More about Rockstar Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in East Austin

Chipotle Chicken

Chicken Soup

Crispy Chicken

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Croissants

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near East Austin to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2320 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1184 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (564 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston