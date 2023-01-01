Lox in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve lox
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Lox Plate
|$18.00
grilled toast points, everything spice, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, cucumber, dill
More about Rockstar Bagels
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|Lox and the Works
|$9.75
Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese of your choice, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Capers on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
|Vegan Lox and The Works
|$12.50
House-cured Vegan Carrot Lox with cream cheese, tomatoes onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice. Choose Vegan Cream Cheese to make this sandwich entirely vegan.
|Side Of Lox (1 serving)
|$4.50
One serving of smoked salmon