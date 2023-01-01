Nachos in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve nachos
More about Lou's Eastside -
Lou's Eastside -
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Nachos
|$13.00
Housemade corn chips, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, green chili queso and choice of pulled chicken, lamberts brisket or beef sirloin.
Queso blanco: White melting cheese, whole milk, white onions, roasted poblano/jalapeno mix, white distilled vinegar, salt to taste.
Pico de Gallo: White onions, tomato, jalapenos, cilantro.
GLUTEN - Chips (fried in soybean oil)
More about East Side Pies - Rosewood
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
East Side Pies - Rosewood
1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Nacho
|$0.00
BLACK BEAN SAUCE with jerk chicken, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and jalapenos
|Nacho Veggie
|$0.00
BLACK BEAN SAUCE with jalapenos, red onions, cherry tomatoes and avocado