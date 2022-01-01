Pancakes in East Austin

Go
East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve pancakes

Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
More about Paperboy
Buttermilk Pancakes image

 

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
More about Hillside Farmacy

