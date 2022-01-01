Quesadillas in East Austin

Pollo Chicken Quesadilla

 

Suerte

1800 E 6th, Austin

Avg 4.5 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Oak grilled chicken con tomatillo salsa y gouda
Suerte
Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top
De Nada Cantina
Ma'Coco - Austin

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Quesadilla$9.00
hand made gluten free tortilla with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted salsa
Ma'Coco - Austin

