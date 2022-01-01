Quesadillas in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve quesadillas
Suerte
1800 E 6th, Austin
|Pollo Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Oak grilled chicken con tomatillo salsa y gouda
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)
|$4.50
Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top
|Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas
|$5.50
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top