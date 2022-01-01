Suadero in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve suadero
More about Suerte
Suerte
1800 E 6th, Austin
|Suadero Taco Meal Kit
|$60.00
Feeds 3-4 humans. Everything you need to recreate the tacos of your dreams at home. Kit includes: confit brisket, avocado crudo, black magic oil, tortillas, and sides of refried lentils, sweet corn esquites and mixed green salad. (allergies: soy, sesame, fish)
|Suadero Tacos
|$18.00
Suadero meat
Pica Pica: Tamari, fish sauce, cilantro
BMO: Alliums, fermented black bean (soy), black sesame seeds, legumes
Avocado Crudo: Alliums, cilantro
|Suadero Tacos
|$17.00
You know you love them! Confit brisket, black magic oil, guacamole, cilantro y onion. Contains: soy, sesame **all components are packaged separately**