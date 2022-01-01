Suadero in East Austin

Suerte

1800 E 6th, Austin

Avg 4.5 (614 reviews)
Suadero Taco Meal Kit$60.00
Feeds 3-4 humans. Everything you need to recreate the tacos of your dreams at home. Kit includes: confit brisket, avocado crudo, black magic oil, tortillas, and sides of refried lentils, sweet corn esquites and mixed green salad. (allergies: soy, sesame, fish)
Suadero Tacos$18.00
Suadero meat
Pica Pica: Tamari, fish sauce, cilantro
BMO: Alliums, fermented black bean (soy), black sesame seeds, legumes
Avocado Crudo: Alliums, cilantro
Suadero Tacos$17.00
You know you love them! Confit brisket, black magic oil, guacamole, cilantro y onion. Contains: soy, sesame **all components are packaged separately**
Cantina Holly

2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin

No reviews yet
Brisket (Suadero)$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.
