Tacos in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve tacos
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Arkie's Taco
|$4.50
egg, potato, cheddar, sausage, bacon & grilled onions. Served w/ homemade roasted salsa. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Suerte
1800 E 6th, Austin
|LH Pollo Tacos
|$7.00
Oak grilled chicken tacos con salsa cremosa, cilantro y onion **all components are packaged separately**
|Campechano Tacos
|$13.00
Carnitas y chorizo con roasted tomatillo salsa, cilantro y onion **all components are packaged separately**
|Tacos By The Pint
Looking to feed the entire familia? Choose your taco fillings to create a meal for many! Each pint of meat comes with 10 corn tortillas, guacamole, and cilantro y onion. Add sides/dessert to complete the meal!
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
|Migas Taco
|$5.00
Eggs, tortilla strips, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado in your choice of corn tortilla or 50/50 tortilla
Lou's Austin
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Build Your Own Taco
|$3.00
Flour tortilla with Egg & Provolone Cheese
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Barbacoa Tacos (2)
|$12.00
Braised Beef Cheek/Salsa Habanero/Pickled Onion/Cilantro House Made Oaxaca Blue Corn Tortillas
|Crispy Beef Tacos (2)
|$5.50
Crispy Corn Shell/Beef/Crema/Tomato/Lettuce/Shredded Cheese
|Carnitas Tacos (2)
|$9.50
Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
served on a hand-made gluten free corn tortilla, with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted house salsa
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$14.00
beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
|Chile Relleno Taco
|$8.00
avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli