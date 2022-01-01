Great Hills restaurants you'll love
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Side of Pasta
|$7.00
Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara
|Bolognese
|$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$17.00
Rigatoni in a spicy rose tomato sauce with bacon
More about Honest Mary's
Honest Mary's
9828 Great Hills Trail, Austin
|Popular items
|Kids Bowl
|$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
|Dear Quinoa (V, GF, DF)
|$9.50
Herbed Quinoa, French Green Lentils, Kale w/ Lemon, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Herb Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce
|Aloha Poke (GF, DF)
|$12.75
Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette
More about Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
6100 Airport Blvd, Austin