Great Hills restaurants you'll love

Great Hills restaurants
Great Hills's top cuisines

Italian
Bars & lounges
Must-try Great Hills restaurants

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Pasta$7.00
Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara
Bolognese$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
Rigatoni Vodka$17.00
Rigatoni in a spicy rose tomato sauce with bacon
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Honest Mary's image

 

Honest Mary's

9828 Great Hills Trail, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Bowl$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
Dear Quinoa (V, GF, DF)$9.50
Herbed Quinoa, French Green Lentils, Kale w/ Lemon, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Herb Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Aloha Poke (GF, DF)$12.75
Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette
More about Honest Mary's
Blue Genie Art Bazaar image

 

Blue Genie Art Bazaar

6100 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
More about Blue Genie Art Bazaar
