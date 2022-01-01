Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hyde Park restaurants you'll love

Hyde Park restaurants
Hyde Park's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Coffee & tea
Coffee & tea
Seafood
Seafood
Vegan
Vegan
Juice & smoothies
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Hyde Park restaurants

Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park

4222 Duval Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Sando$11.00
Turkey, smoked provolone, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips
Mambo Italiano$13.00
The Whole Shebang! Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded iceberg, Duke's mayo, tomato, red onions & Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips
Spaghetti & Pork Meatballs$17.00
Thin spaghetti, Uncle Nicky's tomato sauce, pork meatballs, pecorino, basil
More about Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand 45th & Duval

4500 Duval Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WUNDER SHOWZEN$0.00
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
JULIO VERDE$0.00
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
More about JuiceLand 45th & Duval
Mongers Market + Kitchen image

 

Mongers Market + Kitchen

4119 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mongers Market + Kitchen
