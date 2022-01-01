Hyde Park restaurants you'll love
Hyde Park's top cuisines
Must-try Hyde Park restaurants
More about Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
4222 Duval Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Turkey Sando
|$11.00
Turkey, smoked provolone, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips
|Mambo Italiano
|$13.00
The Whole Shebang! Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded iceberg, Duke's mayo, tomato, red onions & Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips
|Spaghetti & Pork Meatballs
|$17.00
Thin spaghetti, Uncle Nicky's tomato sauce, pork meatballs, pecorino, basil
More about JuiceLand 45th & Duval
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand 45th & Duval
4500 Duval Street, Austin
|Popular items
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
|$0.00
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|JULIO VERDE
|$0.00
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil