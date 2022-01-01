Market District bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Irene's image

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
Pulled Chicken & Avocado$15.00
Pulled Chicken, Smashed Black Beans, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
Grilled Cheese$11.00
Havarti, Cheddar, Sourdough
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Tiramisu$14.00
Caesar Salad A La Tommy$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
