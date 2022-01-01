Market District bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Market District
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
More about Irene's
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Pulled Chicken & Avocado
|$15.00
Pulled Chicken, Smashed Black Beans, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
|Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Havarti, Cheddar, Sourdough