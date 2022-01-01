Cake in
Market District
/
Austin
/
Market District
/
Cake
Market District restaurants that serve cake
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
No reviews yet
Maryland Style Crab Cake
$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
Avg 4
(617 reviews)
Strawberry Cake
$8.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Jam
More about Irene's
