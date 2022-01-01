Cake in Market District

Go
Market District restaurants
Toast

Market District restaurants that serve cake

Maryland Style Crab Cake image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
de0e52a8-49ee-4d2c-b7f9-8a5c76c2013b image

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cake$8.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Jam
More about Irene's

Browse other tasty dishes in Market District

Grilled Chicken

Sliders

Quesadillas

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Market District to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston